Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 23,251.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAPR. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 37.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BATS:KAPR opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

