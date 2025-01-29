Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.4 %

JKHY opened at $175.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.67 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

