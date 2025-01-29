Inspire Investing LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 904.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

