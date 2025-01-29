Inspire Investing LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUMP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 84.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 226.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,870.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at $775,125.12. This trade represents a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Up 0.5 %

ProPetro stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $970.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.00.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

