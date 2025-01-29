Inspire Investing LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,958,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 67.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,893,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 759,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,612,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,516 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $79,488.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,301.44. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.