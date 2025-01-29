Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $273.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day moving average of $274.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Wolfe Research lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equifax from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.88.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

