Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2,811.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

