Inspire Investing LLC Sells 316 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.