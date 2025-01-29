Interface’s (TILE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $30.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Interface has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.39 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,142.70. The trade was a 9.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,112.50. The trade was a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,675 shares of company stock worth $2,421,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 247,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,232,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 608,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 325,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

