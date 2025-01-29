Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJR opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

