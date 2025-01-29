Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 64,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a market cap of $343.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.