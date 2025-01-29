Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,882,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,656,000 after buying an additional 51,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 550,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,747 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.