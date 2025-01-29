iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after buying an additional 4,322,688 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,139,000 after purchasing an additional 683,915 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,612,000 after purchasing an additional 709,409 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,782,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,541,000 after buying an additional 354,610 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

