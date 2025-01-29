iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $82.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

