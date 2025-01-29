iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 104,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,922,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 85,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,316,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
IMCV stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
