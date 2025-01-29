iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Stake Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,373.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

