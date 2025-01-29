iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

