Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 22,003 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Timken by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Timken by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 36,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Timken by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 47,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Timken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Timken Stock Down 0.6 %

Timken stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

