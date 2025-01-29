Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $968,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

