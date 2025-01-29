Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,675 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,555,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coterra Energy by 395.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 899,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 718,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

CTRA opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

