Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 578 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $794.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $718.65 and its 200-day moving average is $593.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $811.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,942.02, a PEG ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.