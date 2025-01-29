Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,434 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $134.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

