Jefferies Financial Group Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $77.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEE. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

