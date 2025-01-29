Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,122,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,277,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $362.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

