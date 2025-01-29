JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Holdings Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,039,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

