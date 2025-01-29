JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Decreased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 5.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

NYSE:JPM opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $267.33. The company has a market cap of $751.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

