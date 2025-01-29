JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Shares of JPM opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $267.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

