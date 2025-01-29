JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505,830 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after buying an additional 302,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

JPM opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $267.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

