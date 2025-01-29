JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 111.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

