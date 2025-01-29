Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target to $24.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $20.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.68. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in First Western Financial by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

