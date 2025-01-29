Kemper (KMPR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kemper Price Performance

Kemper stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. Kemper has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

