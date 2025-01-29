Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,765,168.06. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,887 shares of company stock worth $22,470,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.