Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,284,000 after purchasing an additional 77,807 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 833,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 191,805 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 136,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

