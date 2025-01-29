Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius Research

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Melius Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $103.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.85.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,916,000 after purchasing an additional 219,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,034,000 after acquiring an additional 359,005 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after buying an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.