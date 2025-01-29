McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Quarry LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,877,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.08 and a 200 day moving average of $226.92. The stock has a market cap of $751.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $267.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

