Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 208.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 886,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,598. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.76, for a total value of $23,160,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,612 shares of company stock valued at $368,414,542 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.20.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $674.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $606.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.10 and a 12-month high of $682.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

