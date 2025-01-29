MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MGF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.0195 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

(Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.