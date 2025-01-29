Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $64.91 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

