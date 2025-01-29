Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Mondelez International by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

