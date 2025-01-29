Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,301,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.67.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $43,809,826.88. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $4,656,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $617.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.65.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

