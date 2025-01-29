Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,489,000 after buying an additional 1,538,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,538 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9,681.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,720,000 after purchasing an additional 356,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,554,000 after purchasing an additional 278,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.1 %

IR opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.