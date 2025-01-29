Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after acquiring an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,570,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

