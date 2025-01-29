Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 5,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Nano Magic Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 37.02.

Nano Magic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for sporting product applications and goggles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Magic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Magic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.