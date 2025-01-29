Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nasdaq by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084,154 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13,532.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,040,000 after buying an additional 3,970,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,653,000 after buying an additional 1,811,616 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,761,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,181,000 after acquiring an additional 932,665 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,073.60. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,918,196.14. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,817 shares of company stock worth $2,330,033. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3 %

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.73.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

