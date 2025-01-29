National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 2,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

National Bank of Greece Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

