Neumann Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,877,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $751.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $267.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

