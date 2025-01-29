New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
Shares of GBR opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.33.
About New Concept Energy
