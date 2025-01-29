NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,293.78% and a negative net margin of 102.72%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
