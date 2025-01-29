Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

