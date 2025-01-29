NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 106,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,034.9% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 86,880 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 168,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

